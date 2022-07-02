AP News Digest 7:50 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————————

TOP STORIES

———————————

SUPREME COURT-EPIC TERM — Abortion, guns and religion — a major change in the law in any one of these areas would have made for a fateful Supreme Court term. In its first full term together, the court’s conservative majority ruled in all three and issued other significant decisions limiting the government’s regulatory powers. And it has signaled no plans to slow down. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 1,470 words, photos.

ABORTION — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had given some abortion clinics confidence to resume performing abortions. The order handed down Friday night by the state’s highest court comes just days after some abortion providers rushed to resume services. By Paul Weber, Anthony Izaguirre and Stephen Groves. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The timing and messaging of brutal Russian missile attacks on civilians during a trifecta of western leader summits in Europe didn’t seem coincidental. It wasn’t the first time that bursts of violence were widely seen as signals of Moscow’s displeasure. By Tamer Fakahany and Cara Anna. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

GUN CONTROL-NEW YORK — New York’s legislature has approved a sweeping overhaul of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits after the Supreme Court said people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. By Marina Villenueve. SENT: 790 words, photos.

HAWAII-TAINTED WATER — Some Hawaii residents, including Native Hawaiians and military families, say an investigation blaming a water contamination crisis on shoddy management and human error doesn’t help restore their trust in the U.S. Navy. The Navy investigation released Thursday blamed the water crisis on shoddy management and human error. By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Caleb Jones. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————

IRAN-EARTHQUAKE — Five people have been killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Iran. SENT: 160 words, photo.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Tropical Storm Bonnie has swept into Nicaragua bringing the threat of flooding from heavy rain, while heading for a predicted fast crossing on the way to the Pacific and a possible strengthening into a hurricane. SENT: 350 words, photos.

——————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province. SENT: 530 words, photos.

GERMANY-RUSSIA-GAS — Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy is calling on residents to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases. SENT: 530 words, photo.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————

TRUMP-SOCIAL MEDIA — Donald Trump’s social media company and some of its employees received subpoenas from a federal grand jury in New York and securities regulators. That is according to a public disclosure Friday by a company planning to buy Trump Media & Technology Group. SENT: 380 words, photo.

ARIZONA-ELECTIONS OFFICIALS LEAVING — The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona’s Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and heated criticism from backers of former President Donald Trump. SENT: 590 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-NEVADA RECOUNT — County election officials wrapped up a two-day statewide recount of ballots in the Nevada GOP primary for governor on Friday and the outcome did not appear to change, showing second-place finisher Joey Gilbert losing to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a crowded field. SENT: 660 words, photo.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————-

SOUTH AFRICA-POWER CUTS — South Africans are struggling in the dark to cope with increased power cuts that have hit households and businesses across the country. The rolling power cuts have been experienced for years but this week the country’s state-owned power utility Eskom extended them so that some residents and businesses have gone without power for more than 9 hours a day. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CHINA-SHIP EMERGENCY — Rescue services in Hong Kong say an industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members. SENT: 180 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CLIMATE — Australia’s new government is putting climate change at the top of its legislative agenda when Parliament sits next month for the first time since the May 21 election, with bills to enshrine a cut in greenhouse gas emissions and make electric cars cheaper. SENT: 430 words, photo.

INDIA-FLOODS — Fresh rain and falling boulders are hampering rescuers who have pulled out 26 bodies from the debris of a mudslide that wiped out a railroad construction site in India’s northeast. SENT: 320 words, photos.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE — Authorities in Mexico’s Gulf coast Hustaeca region say the bound bodies of four people have been found in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter, along with signs indicating they were killed by a drug gang. SENT: 300 words.

SYRIA — Iran’s foreign minister has condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria and says Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria’s north. SENT: 510 words, photo.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————-

KENTUCKY SHOOTING-OFFICER KILLED — Three Kentucky law enforcement officers were killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters that the responding officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene, saying they had “no chance.” SENT: 360 words, photo.

MOTHER FATALLY SHOT — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead Wednesday as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been arrested and charged with killing her. SENT: 140 words.

——————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

——————————————-

VIRGIN-ORBIT — A Virgin Orbit rocket carrying seven U.S. Defense Department satellites has been launched from a special Boeing 747 flying off the Southern California coast. SENT: 240 words.

————————

SPORTS

————————

US--CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT — Conference realignment in college sports has been going on since 1984, when the Supreme Court invalidated the NCAA’s national television contract for football. The conference juggling has gone through ebbs and flows through the years since, from small schools bumping up to bigger leagues to power programs switching to other major conferences. The latest move, UCLA and USC bolting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, could be part of a tectonic shift. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BKN--NBA-FREE AGENCY — Zach LaVine is staying in Chicago. Same goes for Jusuf Nurkic in Portland. Day 2 of NBA free agency brought another max deal — this time, going to LaVine, who secured the richest contract in Bulls history when he agreed to a $215 million, five-year contract. SENT: 530 words, photos.

------------------------------

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

At the Nerve Center, Leon Drouin-Keith can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.