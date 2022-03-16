AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Ukraine’s president was preparing to make a direct appeal for more help in a rare speech by a foreign leader to the U.S. Congress, even as Russia continued its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. In the war’s third week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested there was still some reason to be optimistic that negotiations with the Russian government might yet yield an agreement. By Andrea Rosa. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS — Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress, his latest video stop as he employs the West’s legislative bodies as global stages to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 930 words, photo, video. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 9 a.m. speech. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — A North Korean missile fired from its capital region exploded soon after its liftoff in an apparent failed weapons launch, South Korea’s military said, amid speculation that the North has been preparing to launch its longest-range missile in its most significant provocation in years. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 970 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HONG KONG-LIMBO — Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents have had their lives turned upside down as authorities struggle to control the city’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus. For the city’s over 7 million residents, life in Hong Kong has in recent weeks been suspended in limbo. Panicked residents have stockpiled daily necessities amid a flip-flop in government communications about mass-testing exercises and a potential lockdown, as residents bemoan Hong Kong’s lack of an exit strategy from the pandemic. By Alice Fung and Zen Soo. UPCOMING: 1,040 words, photos by 5 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EUROPE SURGE — After dropping most coronavirus restrictions last month, Britain is now ending some COVID-19 testing and monitoring programs, a move some scientists fear will complicate efforts to track the virus and detect worrisome new variants. By Medical Writer Maria Cheng. UPCOMING: 670 words, photos by 8 a.m.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-PERDUE FUNDRAISING — Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue has Donald Trump’s backing as he challenges Gov. Brian Kemp, but Perdue’s fundraising has lagged, raising questions in a key primary race being watched for signals about the direction of the Republican Party. By Jeff Amy and Will Weissert. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEFAULT-EXPLAINER — Ratings agencies say Russia is on the verge of defaulting on government bonds following its invasion of Ukraine, with billions of dollars owed to foreigners. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TV PROTEST — Russian on-air protester fined, faces possible prison term. SENT: 270 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS — A Senate committee advances a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to prepare for future pandemics. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CONGRESS-DAYLIGHT SAVING — Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent. SENT: 370 words, photo.

DOGS-POPULAR BREEDS — Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 U.S. dog breed. SENT: 770 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMHOFF — Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative. SENT: 270 words, photo.

NEW ZEALAND-NO POTATO — Nice try but no potato for New Zealand couple’s giant find. SENT: 370 words, photos.

RONALDO RAPE LAWSUIT-VEGAS — U.S. judge: Public might get look at Ronaldo police report. SENT: 950 words, photo.

BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — Florida mayor voted out less than year after condo collapse. SENT: 260 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-CALIFORNIA — A special election is being held in California’s farm belt to complete the term of former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, who resigned to join Trump’s media company. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 870 words, photos.

GETTING MORE MPG — There are some steps you can take to make the old car, truck or SUV perform better on gas, go farther and perhaps save a little money on fuel. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. UPCOMING: 700 words, photo by 10 a.m.

NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN-CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS — Jury selection begins in the trial of a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska who’s accused of lying to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-TOURISM — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her nation was “ready to welcome the world back” with most tourists allowed to return by May as the nation continues to ease its coronavirus restrictions. SENT: 430 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-SOUTH SUDAN — The U.N. Security Council extended the mandate for the 19,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force in South Sudan for a year, while demanding an immediate end to fighting in the country and political dialogue to advance a plan to prevent the world’s newest nation from returning to civil war. SENT: 760 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Hong Kong’s Hang Seng share index soared 8% in a reprieve from a recent slide after China promises support for economy. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 690 words, photos.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for February. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

NBA-SCORING MADNESS — Kyrie Irving’s 60-point barrage at Orlando was the seventh 50-point effort in the NBA so far this month — with half of March remaining. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 480 words, photos.

ISLANDERS-CAPITALS — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 950 words, photos.

