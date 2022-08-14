AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————

SALMAN-RUSHDIE-ASSAULT — “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details. By Carolyn Thompson and Hillel Italie. SENT: 1,270 words, photos. With SALMAN-RUSHDIE-IRAN — Iranians reacted with praise and worry over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie, the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death (sent).

IRAQ-POLITICAL TURMOIL-EXPLAINER — Weeks after followers of an influential cleric stormed parliament, Iraq’s political crisis shows no signs of abating, despite rising public anger over a debilitating gridlock that has further weakened the country’s caretaker government and its ability to provide basic services. By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Samya Kullab. SENT: 990 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-HAWAII-ELECTION — For their 16th wedding anniversary, Democrats in Hawaii gifted Josh Green and his wife, Jaime, a comfortable margin of victory in the gubernatorial primary. Green, the state’s current lieutenant governor, handily defeated former first lady Vicky Cayetano and Kaiali’I Kahele, who decided to seek the governor’s office instead of a second term in the U.S. House. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 820 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REBUILDING-COMMUNITIES — Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. The battled-scarred village of Novoselivka north of Kyiv is one of many sites where a local team of volunteers strip damaged homes of debris and and begin to rebuild. By Derek Gatopoulos and Vasilisa Stepanenko. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-EARNS — Saudi energy company Aramco says its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion. The increase is a boon for the kingdom and the crown prince’s spending power as people around the world pay higher oil prices at the pump. By Aya Batrawy. SENT: 490 words, photo.

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————

OBIT-TEDDY RAY — Comedian and actor Teddy Ray, who appeared on “PAUSE with Sam Jay” and other programs, has died at the age of 32. SENT: 210 words.

PAKISTAN-TRAFFIC ACCIDENT — A truck overturned and fell onto a passenger van in eastern Pakistan during heavy rain, killing 13 people and injuring five, officials say. SENT: 130 words.

FUNDRAISER-CRASH — One person has died and another 17 people were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar for an event to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier this month, authorities say. SENT: 170 words.

UTAH-BOOM METEOR — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials say. SENT: 210 words, photo.

GAZA-LION-CUBS — At a Gaza City zoo, a lioness has given birth to three cubs in a rare joyous sight, five days after a cease-fire halted fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants that killed 49 Palestinians and left hundreds injured. SENT: 340 words, photos.

CIVIL WAR FORT-REMAINS — A developer has unearthed human remains that could be two centuries old while digging to lay the foundation of a new Nashville project not far from a Civil War fort and a cemetery dating back to 1822. SENT: 790 words, photos.

STORE-MACHETE-ATTACK — A Long Island man is facing assault and weapons charges for allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store. SENT: 270 words.

——————————————————-

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

———————————————————

ELECTION-2022-NEVADA-BASQUE-FRY — At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days and will decide which party controls both the State House in Carson City and Congress in Washington D.C. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s race “the single best pickup opportunity for Republicans.” SENT: 810 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

WINTER-WEATHER-INTERSTATE-SHUTDOWN — Virginia government failed to carry out numerous lessons from a 2018 snowstorm that caused highway gridlock, as exhibited by a similar event along Interstate 95 in January that left hundreds of motorists stranded, a state watchdog office concluded. SENT: 430 words, photo.

FATAL-PLANE-CRASH-ILLINOIS — Two people have died after a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said. SENT: 110 words.

OBIT-ANSHU-JAIN — Anshu Jain, a former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, his family has said in a statement. He was 59. Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. SENT: 270 words, photos.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight Israelis in a suspected Palestinian attack that came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza, police and medics say. SENT: 370 words, photos.

KENYA-ELECTION — Kenya’s peaceful presidential election saw a brief disruption when riot police responded to scuffles at the national tallying center amid tensions over the close results. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CHINA-FLOODS — Seven people were killed by a torrent of water that came rushing down a river in a popular recreational spot following mountain rains in southwestern China, authorities say. SENT: 300 words.

OBIT-INDIA-INVESTOR — Veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India’s own Warren Buffet, has died in Mumbai city, Press Trust of India news agency reported. He was 62. SENT: 290 words, photo.

KYRGYZSTAN-HORSE HERDERS-PHOTO GALLERY — High up in the Tian Shan mountains of Kyrgyzstan, the season for making the fermented drink known as kumis is in full swing. Connoisseurs of kumis, an important part of nomadic tribes’ diets for untold centuries, say the Suusamyr valley is home to the best version of the drink. SENT: 250 words, photos.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. SENT: 160 words.

SUDAN-FLOODING — A Sudanese official says floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan have killed more than 50 people and inundated over 8,000 homes since the start of the rainy season. SENT: 230 words.

NICARAGUA-CHURCH — Hundreds of Nicaraguans attended a Mass under a heavy police presence after the government prohibited a religious procession in the capital amid tensions with the Roman Catholic Church. SENT: 380 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

FBN--DOLPHINS-BUCCANEERS — Skylar Thompson threw for 218 yards and one touchdown to help the Miami Dolphins open the preseason with a 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder that put the Dolphins ahead for good with just under seven minutes remaining. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BBA--ATHLETICS-ASTROS — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0. SENT: 800 words, photos.

———————————————-

