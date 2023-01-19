Jump to content

Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at home

A Florida congressman has been injured in an accident at his home

Via AP news wire
Thursday 19 January 2023 02:04
Florida Congressman Injured
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, his office said.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube's office released a short statement saying that he had been involved in an accident on his property and had sustained several injuries. The statement didn't include details about the injuries or how serious they were.

“We will provide additional updates when possible,” the statement said. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. The Republican represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.

