Why AP called Colorado Senate race for Michael Bennet

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was drawing in higher numbers of votes in many areas than during his 2016 campaign, by a margin of as many as 10 percentage points

Meg Kinnard
Wednesday 09 November 2022 03:28
Election 2022 Senate Colorado Debate
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WHY AP CALLED COLORADO FOR MICHAEL BENNET

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet was drawing in higher numbers of votes in many areas than he did during his 2016 campaign — by a margin of as many as 10 percentage points.

That’s what led AP to call the race for the Democratic incumbent on Tuesday over Republican challenger Joe O’Dea.

O’Dea, a first-time candidate, focused his campaign on crime and inflation.

But his position as the rare Republican who backs some abortion rights carved out for O’Dea a unique position. Republicans saw O’Dea as one of their best recruits, although GOP-aligned PACs were slow to spend money on his behalf.

Colorado has been shifting toward Democrats in recent elections, thanks in part to an influx of college-educated voters in the expanding Denver metropolitan area.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

