AP News Digest 3 am

AP POLL-AGING IN PLACE — The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll, which found that people 65 and older feel much better prepared to age in their own homes than those 50-64. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — The U.S. defense chief urged Ukraine’s allies to “move at the speed of war” to get more and heavier weapons to Kyiv as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid new fears the fighting could spill over the country’s borders. For the second day, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas. And a Russian missile hit a strategic railroad bridge linking Ukraine’s Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said. By Yesica Fisch and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAIE WAR-THE LATEST. For more coverage.

MUSK-TWITTER — Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world’s richest person: fulfilling his promise to make Twitter “better than ever” as a lightly regulated haven for free speech. By Business Writers Matt O’Brien and Tom Krisher. SENT: 1,270 words, photos, videos. With MUSK-TWITTER-PAST-TWEETS — What Musk’s past tweets reveal about Twitter’s next owner. Also see MUSK-TWITTER-EUROPE RULES below.

MYANMAR SUU KYI VERDICT — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison in the first of several corruption cases against her. By Grant Peck. SENT: 650 words, photos.

FRANCE-MACRON-EUROPE — French President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection bolsters his standing as a senior player in Europe. Macron is now expected to push for strengthening the bloc of 27 nations and throw all his weight into efforts to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine. In his victory speech, he thanked the majority of French who chose him to lead a project for “a stronger Europe.” By Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 820 words, photos.

LEBANON ELECTIONS — The May 15 elections for parliament are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019. With Lebanon in free-fall for more than two years, it should be a make-or-break vote for the country’s ruling class. By AJ Naddaff. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-TRUMP OPERATIVES — Republicans hoping to emerge from crowded primaries this year have spent tens of thousands of dollars hiring operatives with ties to former President Donald Trump. But as Trump has weighed in on some of the year’s most competitive primaries, that strategy has proven a bust. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

POLAND-RUSSIA-GAS — Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom says it has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they have refused to pay for the shipments in rubles. SENT: 650 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-UN DIPLOMACY — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol. SENT: 710 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Shanghai city authorities said they will start rounds of COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which neighborhoods can safely be allowed a limited amount of freedom of movement, as residents in Beijing watch carefully on word for whether the capital city will lock down. SENT: 590 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND A New Zealand court ruled that the government had breached the rights of its own citizens by imposing a lottery-style quarantine system on them during the height of pandemic restrictions. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CAWTHORN-GUN AT AIRPORT — TSA: Airport security finds loaded gun in Rep. Cawthorn’s bag. SENT: 380 words, photos.

DELTA-FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-PAY — Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding. SENT: 370 words, photo.

LA SHERIFF-REPORTER — L.A. sheriff investigates how reporter obtained leaked video. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-BREYER-LAST HYPOTHETICAL — The fertile mind of Justice Stephen Breyer has conjured a stream of hypothetical questions through the years that have, in the words of a colleague, “befuddled” lawyers and justices alike. SENT: 830 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-INDIAN COUNTRY — The Supreme Court will hear arguments in Oklahoma’s ongoing battle with Native American tribes over the state’s authority to prosecute people accused of crimes on Native American lands. SENT: 700 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

ALBRIGHT MEMORIAL — President Joe Biden and top diplomats pay tribute to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the first woman to hold the job, who died last month at age 84. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 400 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words after 11 a.m. funeral.

CAPITOL RIOT-MCCARTHY — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview amid new revelations concerning his private conversations about the deadly attack. SENT: 580 words, photo.

TEXAS EXECUTION — With Melissa Lucio’s execution put on indefinite hold by a Texas appeals court, her attorneys will now be focused on trying to convince a judge to recommend she get a new trial. But legal experts said that’s expected to be a tough courtroom battle. SENT: 840 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA DROUGHT-WATER RESTRICTIONS — Southern California’s gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SINGAPORE-DEATH PENALTY — Singapore executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned for a drug offense after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him. SENT: 410 words, photos.

ZIMBABWE-TOBACCO CONCERNS — Zimbabwe, Africa’s biggest tobacco grower, has opened its selling season for the crop amid pledges to fight deforestation and child labor in response to pressure from rights groups, environmentalists and international buyers. UPCOMING: 830 words, photos by 5 a.m.

MEXICO-LET’S MAKE A DEAL — Former U.S. President Donald Trump cast himself as a master of “The Art of the Deal,” but his old buddy, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, may be taking over that title. SENT: 1,090 words, photo.

JAPAN-GREEN TRAINS — A Japanese railway company, Tokyu, says it now uses just solar and other renewable energy to power its sprawling train service. SENT: 700 words, photos, video.

MUSK-TWITTER-EUROPE RULES — Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition and his plans for a more hands-off approach to moderating content is clashing with ambitious new laws in Europe that are meant to protect users from disinformation, hate speech and other harmful material. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. UPCOMING: 820 words, photos by 5 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly retreated, echoing a broad decline on Wall Street and driven by worries about how the war in Ukraine may push prices for oil and other commodities higher. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 760 words, photos.

TIM DAHLBERG-NFL DRAFT — Expect the usual NFL draft theatrics this week, with Commissioner Roger Goodell on hand to announce and greet the first-rounders and fans partying like their team just won the Super Bowl. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 850 words, photos.

COMEBACK GRIZZLIES — The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant keep proving that no deficit is too deep to claw their way back to victory. By Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 550 words, photos.

