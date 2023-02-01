AP News Digest 3:15 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

TYRE NICHOLS-FUNERAL — The family of Tyre Nichols planned to lay him to rest, three weeks after he was beaten to death by Memphis police after a traffic stop. In those three weeks, five police officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded. But Wednesday will be about Nichols, 29-year-old skateboarder and amateur photographer who worked making boxes at FedEx, made friends during morning visits to Starbucks, and always greeted his mother and step-father when he returned home with a sunny, “Hello, parents!” By Aaron Morrison and Travis Loller. SENT: 430 words, photos. With TYRE NICHOLS — Tyre Nichols’ family grieves “on sacred ground" in Memphis.

MYANMAR — The prospects for peace in Myanmar, much less a return to democracy, seem dimmer than ever two years after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, experts say. By Grant Peck and Jerry Harmer. SENT: 1,160 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-MYANMAR-IRAN — Australia targets Myanmar, Iran with economic sanctions.

PAKISTAN PESHAWAR — Pakistan’s Peshawar was once known as “the city of flowers,” surrounded by orchards of pear, quince and pomegranate trees. It was a trading city, situated at the gates of a key mountain valley connecting South and Central Asia. But for the past four decades, it has been borne the brunt of rising militancy in the region, fueled by the conflicts in neighboring Afghanistan and the geopolitical games of great powers. By Riaz Khan and Munir Ahmed. SENT: 840 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BAKHMUT BATTLE — The longest battle of the war in Ukraine has turned Bakhmut into a ghost city. Despite bombing, shelling and trying to encircle the city since the summer, Russia’s forces have not conquered it. But their scorched-earth tactics made it impossible for civilians to have a life there. For now, Bakhmut remains under the Ukrainian control, albeit more as a fortress than the place where tourists used to sample sparkling wine. By Hanna Arhirova. UPCOMING: 1,310 words, photos by 5 a.m.

PALESTINIANS FACING DEMOLITIONS — The long-running dispute over the West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar has resurfaced as a focus of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Four years ago, Israel's Supreme Court ordered the evacuation of the entire village, saying it was built illegally on state land. Now Israel’s new far-right ministers are pushing the government to fulfill its long-stalled commitment to raze the community. For Palestinians, Khan al-Ahmar is emblematic of the latest stage of the conflict, as Palestinians struggle for Israeli permission to build. By Isabel Debre and Sam McNeil. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

FEDERAL RESERVE — The Federal Reserve is set to end its latest policy meeting by announcing that it’s raising its benchmark interest rate by a modest quarter-point — its eighth rate hike since March but a pullback from the larger hikes the Fed has imposed in recent months. Chair Jerome Powell will likely acknowledge that high inflation continues to show signs of easing but that the Fed isn’t yet prepared to suspend its rate hikes — even at the risk of causing a recession. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 890 words, photos. UPCOMING: Policy statement and projections at 2 p.m., news conference at 2:30 p.m.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

ELECTION 2024-HALEY — Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid. SENT: 490 words, photos.

ROMANIA-TATE — Andrew Tate to appeal second 30-day detention. SENT: 440 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-RADIOACTIVE CAPSULE — Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia. SENT: 340 words, photos.

DODO RETURN-INVESTORS — Bring back dodo? Ambitious plan draws investors, critics. SENT: 610 words, photo.

STORE SHOOTING-NEBRASKA — Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store. SENT: 920 words, photos.

————————-

WASHINGTON

————————-

ELECTION 2024-ABORTION — Emboldened anti-abortion activists are looking to the next presidential election as an opportunity to solidify their influence over the Republican Party. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

CONGRESS-OMAR — House Republicans are preparing to oust the first African-born Black lawmaker, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, from the Foreign Affairs Committee over comments she made that were critical of Israel. SENT: 470 words, photo.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

CHASING HORSE-ARREST-NEVADA — Las Vegas police arrested and raided the home of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor turned alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young Indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press. SENT: 480 words, photos.

COLORADO RIVER-WATER CUTS-CALIFORNIA — California released a plan detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. SENT: 970 words, photos.

WITCH EXONERATIONS — More than four decades before the infamous witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts, Connecticut became the first American colony to execute someone for the perceived crime of witchcraft. Now, more than 375 years later, there's a new push to exonerate the nine women and two men executed by the colony for witchcraft. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TEXAS EXECUTION — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago faces execution. SENT: 590 words, photos. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for after 7 p.m.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

AUSTRALIA-PELL-FUNERAL — Mourners are paying respects to Cardinal George Pell in a Sydney cathedral before the funeral of the polarizing church leader who was once the most senior Catholic convicted of sex abuse. SENT: 780 words, photos.

HONG KONG-CBD BAN — Hong Kong banned CBD as a “dangerous drug” and imposed harsh penalties for its possession, forcing fledging businesses to shut down or revamp. SENT: 560 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-US-AUSTIN — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the Philippines for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. SENT: 630 words, photo.

TAIWAN CHINA — Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations of 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing’s strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy. SENT: 610 words, photo.

JAPAN NATO — China’s growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia poses a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. SENT: 450 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were higher after Wall Street rose ahead of what traders hope will be the last Federal Reserve interest rate hike for some time. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 530 words, photos. With SOUTH KOREA-TRADE — South Korea logs record trade deficit as tech demand falls.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

WNBA-CHARTER FLIGHT-EXPLAINER — Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA has collided with free agency which has raised questions again about teams chartering flights. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 680 words, photos.

————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————-

ALEC BALDWIN-SET SHOOTING — Prosecutors linked Alec Baldwin to an expansive list of alleged failures in firearms safety as they filed a felony involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set. SENT: 940 words, photos.

————————-

