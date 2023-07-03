AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

FRANCE-POLICE SHOOTING — The grandmother of the French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop pleaded for rioters to stop after five nights of unrest, while authorities expressed outrage at an attack on a suburban mayor’s home that injured family members. She said she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general and expressed faith in the justice system as France faces its worst social upheaval in years. By Cara Anna, Nicolas Garriga and Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 900 words, photos, video, audio.

MASS SHOOTINGS-SURVIVORS — The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives. Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence. Survivors from shootings in Uvalde, Colorado Springs, Las Vegas and Highland Park say a few tragic minutes have shifted their entire trajectories. By Claire Savage. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli drones struck targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank and hundreds of troops were deployed in the area, an incursion that resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least four Palestinians were killed. By Josef Federman. SENT: 890 words, photo.

INDIA-RUSSIA-CHINA-SUMMIT — President Vladimir Putin will participate this week in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia, as part of a rare international grouping in which his country still enjoys support. Leaders will convene virtually for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security grouping founded by Russia and China to counter Western alliances from East Asia to the Indian Ocean. By Krutika Pathi. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-DEMOCRATS — Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. Party officials now expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 race heats up all around it. By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

US-PASSPORTS-THE WAIT — A much-feared backup of U.S passport applications has smashed into a wall of government bureaucracy as worldwide travel rebounds toward record pre-pandemic levels — with too few humans to handle the load. The result is a maddening pre-travel purgatory defined, at best, by costly uncertainty. By Laurie Kellman, Rebecca Santana and David Koenig. SENT: 1,670 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,070 words is also available. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

NEPAL-RICE DAY-PHOTO GALLERY — Thousands of farmers and their families across Nepal celebrated an annual paddy festival by planting rice, splashing in the muddy fields and enjoying a special feast. They also sang traditional songs to welcome the rain that is needed for the rice to grow and thanked the gods for sending the precipitation on time. SENT: 200 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — After a relative lull, Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, officials said. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. All of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down, according to the head of the Kyiv city administration. SENT: 810 words, photo, audio.

MORE NEWS

HEAT WAVE — Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. Phoenix and surrounding communities flirted with a high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius). SENT: 290 words, photos.

DIAMOND LEAGUE-WARHOLM-PROTEST — Olympic champion Warholm boos protesters on track who disrupted his 400-meter hurdles race. SENT: 180 words, photo.

THAILAND-SRI LANKA-ELEPHANT RETURNS — An ailing Thai elephant returns home for medical care after years of neglect in Sri Lanka. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SMALL PLANE CRASH-SOUTH CAROLINA — At least 1 person is dead in a fiery small plane crash in South Carolina beach resort. SENT: 270 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

YELLEN-CHINA — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing as part of an ongoing Biden administration effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a senior Treasury official said. Yellen, who has called the notion of an economic decoupling from China “disastrous,” says the two nations “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations over geopolitics and economic development. SENT: 820 words, photo.

NATIONAL

MASS SHOOTING-BALTIMORE — Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition and more than a dozen were under 18. SENT: 750 words, photos, video, audio.

MASS SHOOTING-KANSAS — A shooting in a Kansas nightclub left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-HOTEL WORKERS STRIKE — Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California walked off the job on Sunday, demanding higher pay and better benefits in what the union is calling the largest strike in its history. SENT: 400 words, photos, audio.

MONTANA BRIDGE COLLAPSE — Globs of asphalt binder that spilled into Montana’s Yellowstone River during a bridge collapse and train derailment could be seen on islands and riverbanks downstream from Yellowstone National Park a week after the spill occurred, witnesses report. Officials with the EPA said cleanup efforts began. SENT: 770 words, photos.

EPA-WOOD HEATERS-LAWSUIT THREAT — Attorneys general from 10 states plan to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying its failure to review and ensure emissions standards for residential wood-burning stoves has allowed the continued sale of appliances that could worsen pollution. SENT: 460 words, photo.

CHICAGO-STREET FLOODING — Heavy rains flooded Chicago streets, trapping cars and forcing NASCAR officials to cancel the last half of an Xfinity Series race set to run through the city’s downtown. SENT: 300 words, photo.

ARTHUR MILLER-WRITING STUDIO — The shingled one-room structure where Arthur Miller worked at his home in Connecticut has been sitting behind the Roxbury town hall in a parking lot used by the highway department. Miller's daughter Rebecca and a group of residents are trying to raise $1 million to renovate the 300-square-foot structure and move it to the grounds of a local public library. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

CLIMATE-MINING-DEEP SEA-EXPLAINER — The International Seabed Authority — the United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor — is preparing to resume negotiations that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials critical for the green energy transition. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BRITAIN-POLICE POWERS — New and expanded powers for British police took effect, including measures targeting activists who stop traffic and major building works with protests. SENT: 300 words, photo, audio.

CHINA-EXTREME WEATHER — Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said. Such a streak was last recorded in 1961. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher Monday after a rally on Wall Street driven by reports that showed inflation abating, assuaging fears over the threat of a recession. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SPORTS

CAR--NASCAR-CHICAGO — Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut on a rainy Sunday in downtown Chicago. The race was shortened because of fading sunlight after the start was delayed for more than 90 minutes because of a historic rainfall that flooded the course. By Sports Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 470 words, photos.

WWCUP-SOUTH AFRICA-DISPUTE — A standoff between South Africa’s Women’s World Cup squad and the national soccer association over pay and other issues forced officials to field a makeshift team of little-known players that included a 13-year-old for a game against Botswana. SENT: 560 words, photos.

