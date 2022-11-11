Jump to content

Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington's 8th

Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington's 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber

Gene Johnson
Friday 11 November 2022 02:22

Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington's 8th

Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber.

Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left.

Schrier stressed the results she’s achieved in office. Those results include road money for the agricultural town of Wenatchee, which will help bring the region’s apples, pears and cherries to market, and getting the city of Roslyn, best known as the setting for the TV show “Northern Exposure,” support for projects to reduce the risk of wildfire.

Washington’s 8th Congressional District stretches across the Cascade Mountains, encompassing wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers and central Washington farmland.

