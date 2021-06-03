Lara Trump responds to alleged Trump theory he will be reinstated to the White House by August

Lara Trump has denied the baseless claims that former President Donald Trump, her father-in-law, could be reinstated to the White House by August.

Reports emerged this week that the President has been theorizing about a White House return this Summer - showing the extent to which the former President remains unconvinced by the election result.

However, his daughter-in-law said she hadn’t heard any such suggestions.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August,” she told Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday. “Maybe there’s something I don’t know, Brian, but no, I think that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback from the Republican side, so no, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August.”

She went on to cast blame at the mainstream media for why rumours of the alleged reinstatement were circulating the country.

“I think you should take a look at who those networks are and who is pushing that out,” Ms Trump said.

The daughter-in-law, who previously worked on the Trump campaign, was announced as a Fox News contributor in March. Reports have indicated that Ms Trump was also considering a run for the US Senate in North Carolina.

Talk of Mr Trump being reinstated in August first started with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell promoting false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and he had proof.

When appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast in March, Mr Lindell claimed he would be presenting evidence to the Supreme Court that would prove his election conspiracy theory.

Following that presentation, he claimed that Mr Trump would then be reinstalled into the White House in August. It was not clear how that month was selected by Mr Lindell.

Sidney Powell, a lawyer who worked for the Trump campaign to file several election-based lawsuits following the 2020 election results, also pushed the baseless claim of Mr Trump being reinstated while at a conference for QAnon supporters in Texas over the weekend.

Then Maggie Habberman, a reporter for The New York Times, revealed that “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August” on Tuesday.

Lara Trump is the first member of the Trump family to address the conspiracy theory since it first started circulating.

After leaving office in January, Mr Trump moved to his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago and has continued to push out baseless theories to supporters about how the 2020 election was rigged.

Ms Haberman said in a tweet that the former president was being very calculated in his claims.

“But he is not putting out statements about the ‘audits’ in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him,” she wrote, referring to Mr Trump’s attention on states like Arizona and Georgia.

Legal experts have noted that Mr Trump has no available avenues that would allow him to be reinstated as president.