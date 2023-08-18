Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 18 August 2023 05:54

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 11–17, 2023

A shaggy-haired anti-establishment candidate who admires former President Donald Trump received the biggest share of votes in Argentina’s primary elections that will help determine the country’s next president. Pollution in Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo is threatening life in one of the world’s oldest lakes. And in Bolivia, pet owners marked the feast day of Saint Roch, the patron saint of dogs.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

