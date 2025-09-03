Argentinian officials forced to fly home from US after Kristi Noem failed to inform them visa ceremony was canceled: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A delegation from Argentina, which arrived in the United States for a visa-waiver signing ceremony, was reportedly forced to return home empty-handed after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem failed to inform them that the event had been canceled.

Last week, a group of officials flew from Buenos Aires to Miami, where they were told by the Department of Homeland Security not to continue their trip to Washington, D.C., because the agreement - which would allow American and Argentinian citizens to travel between the two countries for up to 90 days without a visa - was “missing a signature,” a source told Axios.

In the end, the officials, including the head of Argentina’s tax and customs agency, Juan Pazo, spent two days in Miami and then returned home.

“Let’s just say this was not a great look from us,” a senior Trump administration official told Axios, adding that it was “embarrassing.”

The incident appeared preventable. Noem allegedly knew that the Visa Waiver Program signing would not take place because Secretary of State Marco Rubio had not fully approved it yet.

open image in gallery Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, pictured with Argentine Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich in July, reportedly failed to inform a delegation that they were pausing a potential Visa Waiver Program agreement ( AFP/Getty )

The Independent has asked the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department for comment.

In July, Noem visited Argentina with the intention of starting discussions to help the country reenter the Visa Waiver Program.

Relations between the U.S. and Argentina have warmed since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. Argentinian President Javier Milei has aligned himself with Trump, even calling Trump his “favorite president.”

"Under President Javier Milei's leadership, Argentina is becoming an even stronger friend to the United States — more committed than ever to border security for both of our nations," Noem said in July.

However, Noem signed a visa waiver accord with Argentina, indicating the two countries would work toward a more formal agreement, without the Secretary of State’s prior approval, Axios also reported.

open image in gallery Noem, pictured horse-riding while visiting Argentina in July, opened up discussions with officials about reinstating Argentina in the Visa Waiver Program ( Getty Images )

That situation reportedly ticked off the Secretary of State. Weeks later, Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles sent a memo reminding administration officials to “clear the purpose and scope of any proposed call, conversation, meeting or trip with the [National Security Council] prior to engagement.”

The State Department has not been eager to sign a Visa Waiver Program agreement with Argentina because Milei has been battling a corruption scandal. Milei’s sister and close associates have been accused of profiting from a bribery scheme, which Milei has denied.

Rubio’s team reportedly wants to have more discussions with Argentina before striking an official agreement, according to Axios.

It is unclear whether a signature was missing from an agreement.

A Department of Homeland Security official denied that there was a new, or additional, agreement with Argentina pending a signature. "We look forward to working with them going forward,” an official told Axios.