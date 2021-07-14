Democrats to investigate Arizona’s conspiracy-driven pro-Trump audit

The House Oversight Committee will investigate a “highly unusual” partisan vote “audit” of more than 2 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona, where Republicans in the state senate are leading a review of 2020 election results performed by a private company whose founder supported Donald Trump’s election lies and the “Stop the Steal” campaign.

In a wide-ranging request for documents, the Democratic committee chairs have asked whether the firm, Cyber Ninjas, had any communications with the former president and his administration or campaign officials, Maricopa County officials, and Trump-linked associates Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, who have amplified “stolen election” conspiracy theories and other vote fraud falsehoods.

The committee is “seeking to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your company in Arizona protects the right to vote or is instead an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine confidence in America’s elections, and reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain,” chairs Carolyn Maloney and Jamie Raskin wrote.

The committee gave Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan two weeks to respond to the request, sent on 14 July.

Their letter mirrors concerns raised by voting rights advocates, elections officials and the US Department of Justice, which warned Arizona Republicans that their “audit” process may be violating voters’ civil rights.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has also criticised partisan-driven audits in the wake of 2020 election, arguing that the “justifications proffered in support of post-election audits and restrictions on voting have relied on allegations of voting fraud in the 2020 election that have been refuted by … every court, federal and state, that has considered them.”

Similar audits are underway in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, states that the former president definitively lost to Joe Biden.

“Every one violates at least some of the following five standards: transparency, objectivity, prewritten and comprehensive procedures, competence, and security,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice, which performed an analysis of partisan post-election ballot reviews.

“They also waste taxpayer money,” the organisation’s president Michael Waldman wrote. “The fraudit in Maricopa County alone has cost taxpayers an estimated $2.4 million.”

