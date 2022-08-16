Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A self-proclaimed member of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers who is running on the Republican ticket for Arizona secretary of state, reportedly shared anti-government rhetoric, advised stockpiling ammunition on social media posts, and kept a "treason watch list."

CNN reports that Mark Finchem, who won a primary in Arizona and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, allegedly took to social media and a now-deleted Twitter account to spread conspiracy theories about the government.

Mr Finchem's social media posts reportedly include an account on Pinterest — commonly used by people to build wedding inspiration albums or save recipes — which he used to keep a "treason watch list." The list included photos of former President Barack Obama alongside images of a man in Nazi attire making a Nazi salute. Civil rights campaigner Jesse Jackson, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, and former Secretary of State John Kerry reportedly made his treason watch list.

He is said to have kept another Pinterest board called "thought provoking" that featured images comparing Democrats to Nazis. Some of the posts also called for stockpiling ammunition and claimed gun control measures would lead to another Holocaust.

One of the images he reportedly pinned claimed that a "war in America" would have "no rules of engagement."

Rules of engagement are generally followed by the military to mitigate civilian casualties and atrocities against prisoners of war.

Other conspiracies reportedly found on Mr Finchem's boards included claims that the Mexican Army was secretly probing the US ahead of a full-scale invasion, and suggestions that Sharia law was going to be implemented in the US.

In other social media posts he apparently said gun ownership in the US should be obligatory and that Satan ruled over the US.

In 2014 Mr Finchem said he was a member of the Oath Keepers and said he was "committed to the exercise of limited, constitutional governance." A now-defunct Twitter account for one of his state representative races included the phrase "Join Oath Keepers" in its bio.

Members of the Oath Keepers were arrested in connection to crimes that occurred during the Capitol riot. Mr Finchem was present at the Stop the Steal rally on 6 January, 2021, but claims he did not participate in the Capitol riot. He has not been charged with any crime relating to the events of 6 January, 2021.