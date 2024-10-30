Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remain deadlocked in two crucial swing states with less than a week to go until Election Day, according to a new poll.

The new CNN/SSRS poll, released on Tuesday, finds Harris is leading Trump by just one point in Arizona, with 48 percent to 47 percent of votes.

The former president, meanwhile, is leading his Democratic rival by just one point in Nevada, with 48 percent to 47 percent.

It marks a six-point swing in Harris’s favor in Arizona since August 29, with the vice president receiving a four-point boost and the former president losing two points. While Harris has become more favorable with women, Latino voters and younger voters in the state, Trump maintains a lead among likely male voters.

In Nevada, the survey shows a smaller two-point swing in Trump’s favor, with the GOP candidate gaining one point, and Harris losing one point in the same period.

Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign rally in Chandler, Arizona, on October 10 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Arizona residents had been able to post their early mail-in ballots from October 9 to October 29, while early voting in Nevada began on October 19 and runs through to Friday.

So far, 55 percent of likely voters in Arizona say they have already voted, compared to 42 percent in Nevada, according to the survey. Registered Republicans in both states had a higher voter turnout than registered Democrats, the data shows.

Among those who have already cast their ballots in Arizona, the poll finds 53 percent are Harris supporters, while 44 percent back Trump. Meanwhile in Nevada, 52 percent of those who have voted support Trump, and 46 percent Harris.

Trump speaks at a Turning Point Action campaign rally on October 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada ( Getty Images )

Just six percent of Arizona voters and a five percent of Nevada voters say they may change their mind, among those who have already picked a candidate in each of the battlegrounds.

The polls were conducted between October 21 and 26, surveying 781 likely voters in Arizona and 683 likely voters in Nevada. Margins of error were plus or minus 4.4 and 4.6 percentage points, respectively.

Both results fell within the survey’s margin of error.