Asa Hutchinson suspends 2024 campaign after unnoticeable Iowa caucus showing
After winning less than 200 votes in Iowa, former governor bows out without making endorsement
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday after a whisper of a performance in the Iowa caucuses.
Mr Hutchinson had been one of two prominent Republicans in the race most vocal about their concerns stemming from the candidacy of Donald Trump, who set a record with his own blowout performance in the caucuses, taking 51 per cent of the vote.
In a statement, he acknowledged that his message of opposition against the frontrunner had not gone over well among Republican voters.
"I am suspending my campaign for President and driving back to Arkansas. My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa,” said Mr Hutchinson.
More follows...
