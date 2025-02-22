Elon Musk sued by Ashley St. Clair over custody of their son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has filed a lawsuit against the alleged father of her son, DOGE boss Elon Musk, seeking sole custody of the child and requesting a paternity test from the billionaire.

Just one week after publicly disclosing she had given birth to Musk’s child five months ago, St. Clair has asked a New York court to compel Musk to submit a paternity test so he may be declared the father of the child, who is unnamed but referred to by the initials “RSC”.

She also filed a petition seeking sole custody of the child who she says Musk has only seen three times since he was born and has “no involvement” in his care or upbringing.

St. Clair is not seeking child support at this time – only legal acknowledgment that Musk is the father.

Musk is currently not named as the child’s father on his birth certificate. He also has not publicly acknowledged he is the father of the child.

In the court filing, which was first reported by User Mag, St. Clair says she’s attempted to resolve the matter with Musk privately but has been unable to.

Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, told The Independent in a statement that “Ashley St. Clair has filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child. She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves.”

The Independent has reached out to St. Clair’s lawyer as well as a representative for Musk for comment.

St. Clair says she and Musk began a romantic relationship in May 2023 and conceived the child in January 2024. She asserts she had no other sexual partners at the time.

According to the filings, Musk chose not to be present for the birth of his child but did visit St. Clair and his newborn son days for two hours days after he was born.

St. Clair also provided a photo of Musk holding their newborn son.

Since then, Musk has only seen their child for one hour in New York City and then a 30-minute visit in Texas. St. Clair says he has never asked to see the child, never inquired for photos nor expressed any interest in having custodial rights.

“I am the only parent who cares for him on a daily basis,” St. Clair says in the filing. “I feed him, bathe him and ensure that all his physical and emotional needs are met.”

In one text message exchange, provided in the filing, Musk acknowledged his son while claiming it was “necessary” for his child not to have his last name for security reasons.

“If I make a mistake on security, ‘R’ will never know his father,” Musk wrote to St. Clair.

In another message where St. Clair attempted to reconcile the dispute with Musk, the tech entrepreneur mostly ignored her message but said, “we do have a legion of kids to make”.

The court filing arrives shortly after a different woman who shares children with Musk, Claire Boucher – known professionally as Grimes, publicly pleaded with Musk to respond to her messages concerning their child’s health.

Grimes asked Musk to “Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis” in a public post on X, saying she could not get in contact with the billionaire who is currently helping President Donald Trump drastically reduce the federal workforce.

The post from Grimes raised questions about Musk’s absent parenting.

Musk has 12 children with three different women, excluding his son with St. Clair. The tech entrepreneur has previously advocated for the public to have more children believing the declining birth rate is a crisis.