Watch live: Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak hold Aukus talks
Watch live as Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak hold Aukus talks in San Diego.
The trio are holding talks in California to discuss a defence agreement between the three countries.
According to the White House, Australia will purchase up to five US nuclear-powered submarines which will be delivered "over the course of the 2030s."
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that they will replace the country's current diesel-powered fleet.
It comes as the UK prime minister has promised to spend an extra £5bn ($6bn) on defence, and the UK published its Integrated Review warning of China's increasing ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
