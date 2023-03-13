Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak hold Aukus talks in San Diego.

The trio are holding talks in California to discuss a defence agreement between the three countries.

According to the White House, Australia will purchase up to five US nuclear-powered submarines which will be delivered "over the course of the 2030s."

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that they will replace the country's current diesel-powered fleet.

It comes as the UK prime minister has promised to spend an extra £5bn ($6bn) on defence, and the UK published its Integrated Review warning of China's increasing ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

