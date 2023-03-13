Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak hold Aukus talks

Holly Patrick
Monday 13 March 2023 20:44
Comments

Watch live as Joe Biden, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak hold Aukus talks in San Diego.

The trio are holding talks in California to discuss a defence agreement between the three countries.

According to the White House, Australia will purchase up to five US nuclear-powered submarines which will be delivered "over the course of the 2030s."

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that they will replace the country's current diesel-powered fleet.

It comes as the UK prime minister has promised to spend an extra £5bn ($6bn) on defence, and the UK published its Integrated Review warning of China's increasing ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in