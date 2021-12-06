AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————————————

TOP STORIES

———————————————

MYANMAR-SUU KYI VERDICT — A legal official says a Myanmar court has sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions. The ruling is the first in a series of cases brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power in February, blocking her party from starting a second term in office. Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in last year’s general election. The army, whose allied party lost many seats, claimed massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities. By Grant Peck. SENT: 850 words, photos. WITH: , MYANMAR-SUU KYI-LEGAL CHALLENGES — The four-year prison sentence given to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on charges of incitement and failing to observe pandemic restrictions is one small shot in a legal offensive intended to deal her and her party a crippling political blow. Suu Kyi’s supporters and legal experts generally believe the cases against her were contrived to discredit her and justify the military’s seizure of power in February. SENT: 780 words, photos. MYANMAR-SUU KYI-PHOTO GALLERY and MYANMAR-SUU KYI-TIMELINE (sent).

OBIT-BOB DOLE — Bob Dole who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. By John Hanna and Cal Woodward. SENT: 1,600 words, photos. WITH: OBIT-BOB DOLE-A LIFE — Bob Dole willed himself to walk again after paralyzing war wounds, ran for Congress with a right arm too damaged to shake hands, and rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and tough and tireless champion of his party. He embodied flinty determination to succeed. Yet Dole was most famous for the times he came up short. By Connie Cass and Calvin Woodward. SENT: 1,430 words, photos; OBIT-BOB DOLE-MOMENTS IN A LIFE — A look at some of the moments from Bob Dole’s life in politics. By John Hanna and Calvin Woodward. SENT: 1,600 words, photos; OBIT-BOB DOLE-REACTION — Reaction to Bob Dole’s death from across American politics. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CONGRESS OUTRAGE-POLITICS — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s appears to have settled on a strategy as a handful of Republican lawmakers stir outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments: If you can’t police them, promote them. Success in Congress was once measured by bills passed and constituents reached. But after Donald Trump’s presidency the ability to enrage has become a potent metric for Republicans looking to reclaim a House majority next year by firing up Trump supporters. By BRIAN SLODYSKO. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ITALY— Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near. It is excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums into the New Year to control the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Starting Monday through Jan. 15, Italian police can check whether diners seated in restaurants or bars have a “super” health pass certifying that they are either vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. Those who used to rely on just a recent negative test are not allowed in. By Colleen Barry. SENT: 510 words, photos.

INDIA-RUSSIA — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The two countries are expected to sign agreements in trade and defense. India and Russia have a long history of close ties. By Ashok Sharma . SENT: 330 words, photos.

PEARL HARBOR ANNIVERSARY — Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began. The ceremony marks the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. By Andre McAvoy and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 920 words, photos.

———————————————

TRENDING NEWS

———————————————

WORD OF THE YEAR-DICTIONARY.COM — Allyship is Dictionary.com’s word of the year. The look up site with 70 million monthly users took the unusual step of anointing a word it added just last month. SENT: 890 words, photo.

——————————————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————————————————————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — U.S. health officials said that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. SENT: 510 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIETNAM — High school seniors are returning to their classrooms in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, for the first time in more than six months as the city eases coronavirus restrictions. Only 50% of normal school attendance will be allowed to reduce the risk of infections, so students will spend alternate days attending classes in person and online. SENT: 490 words, photos.

———————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA GOVERNOR — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is likely to face a prominent challenger for the 2022 Republican primary for governor, former Sen. David Perdue Kemp drew Donald Trump’s wrath for refusing to act on his false allegations of a stolen election. SENT: 910 words, photos.

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS — The Kennedy Center Honors has returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala and the presence of the president for the first time since 2016. The lifetime achievement awards for artistic excellence were presented to Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell. SENT: 780 words, photos.

———————————————

NATIONAL

———————————————

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — Opening statements loom this week for a white former Minnesota police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. But first the two sides will meet with the judge to finalize jury instructions that can be contentious. SENT: 480 words, photos.

ELECTION LAWS-WISCONSIN — A group supporting former President Donald Trump’s agenda is working to bypass Wisconsin’s Democratic governor to change the swing state’s election laws. The disclosure was made by former Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley during a meeting a conservative group held for state lawmakers. SENT: 820 words, photos.

———————————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————————

ISRAEL-PALESTENIANS — The Israeli Defense Ministry says a 16-year-old Palestinian rammed a vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank overnight, wounding a security guard. It said on Monday that the alleged attacker was shot and “neutralized” at the scene. SENT: 350 words.

MYANMAR-PROTEST — An army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said. SENT: 860 words, photo.

———————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

———————————————

THEATRE REVIEW-MRS. DOUBTFIRE — One sure sign that Broadway is bouncing back is the arrival of new shows based on hit movies. The latest is “Mrs. Doubtfire” — a sweetly clumsy valentine to broken families from the mid-1990s that arrives in the fraught 2020s. What opened Sunday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre is a softball down the middle, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. SENT: 780 words, photos.

FILM-TOM HOLLAND-FRED ASTAIRE — Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes. The “Spider-Man” star told The Associated Press that he’ll star as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. SENT: 340 words, photos.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — Leftovers were on the menu for moviegoers in North America this weekend. “Encanto,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “House of Gucci” repeated in the top three spots, according to studio estimates on Sunday. All three films are playing exclusively in theaters. SENT: 580 words, photos.

———————————————

BUSINESS

———————————————

CHINA-ALIBABA — China’s largest e-commerce group Alibaba said Monday it is appointing a new chief financial officer and reorganizing its e-commerce businesses amid a regulatory crackdown in the technology industry. SENT: 400 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares are mixed in Asia after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Hong Kong dropped 1.2% but the Shanghai Composite index rose. South Korea’s benchmark advanced but Tokyo and Sydney declined. Wall Street closed out last week with more losses Friday following a mixed reading on a U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. SENT: 650 words, photos.

———————————————

SPORTS

———————————————

BRONCOS-CHIEFS — The resurgent Kansas City defense shut down Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos and the Chiefs beat Denver 22-9 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sorenson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown for Kansas City Patrick Mahomes had 184 yards passing with a touchdown run and an interception for the Chiefs, who now lead the Chargers by a game and the Broncos and Raiders by two in their race for a sixth straight AFC West championship. SENT: 880 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

At the Nerve Center, Rob Jagodzinski can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.