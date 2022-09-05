Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian teen says he was thrown into a US federal prison for more than a week and described its shocking conditions after US officials apparently misunderstood his desire to return to his home country.

Cameron Carter, 19, was interviewed by The Guardian about his experience and portrayed a system marked by both callousness and incompetence.

The teen told the newspaper that he misunderstood US immigration law and was attempting to interview for a job in Wyoming while traveling in the country for the first time under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The VWP is a federal provision that allows citizens of dozens of countries including Australia to travel in the US for business or pleasure for 90 days without acquiring a visa. But those who use the program are not allowed to use it to begin the process of immigrating to the US.

Normally, such a situation would have been resolved by placing the teen back on a flight to his home country. But for some reason Mr Carter says that US officials misinterpreted his worries about wasting money on a plane ticket to mean that he was resisting deportation — resulting in him being thrown into prison for 10 days while he awaited a hearing before a judge.

The teen says he was eventually allowed to return to Australia, but only after US officials placed him on a flight to the wrong city. For days, he languised in a federal detention facility where he says he could not eat offered meals and only had access to water via a broken fountain on top of his toilet, drinking from his hands.

CBP agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent about where Mr Carter was held, why he was not allowed to return home for so long, and why his family was unable to receive timely information about his condition.

The US consulate in Australia “couldn’t tell us anything. We weren’t allowed to speak to him,” his mother told The Guardian.

“All the consulate did say was he had been detained and when we asked for a welfare check, all the consulate got was the transcript from the taped conversation from immigration [officials],” Benetta Carter added.

The agency and America’s immigration system writ large has faced international criticism in recent years, throughout two presidential administrations, for the standard of treatment and facilities in which those found or suspected to be in violation of US immigration laws are detained. Outrage grew particularly loud during the Trump administration when DHS began surging a policy of separating young children and detaining them separately from their parents or guardians during this process.

The Biden administration continues to face pressure from rights groups like Amnesty International to free detained asylum-seekers and criticism over what the group and others call “dangerous” conditions in DHS facilities.