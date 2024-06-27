Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A recent interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene on an Australian news program took a contentious turn, coming to an abrupt end when the far-right congresswoman refused to answer a direct question about the 2024 election.

The House Republican representing Georgia made an appearance on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s 7.30 program to discuss the recent release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Despite the topic du jour being focused on Assange, host Sarah Ferguson took the opportunity to ask Greene about her feelings on the 2024 presidential election and whether or not she would accept the results if Joe Biden wins in November.

Greene was one of Donald Trump's most vocal advocates for his election denial claims following the 2020 election.

During the interview, Greene appeared to become frustrated by Ferguson's questions, and asked whether or not she was a “serious interviewer.”

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene removes her microphone after Australian Broadcasting Corporation news host Sarah Ferguson ends their interview prematurely due to Greene’s refusal to answer questions about the 2024 election. ( screengrab/ABC 730 )

Ferguson defended her line of questioning, reasoning that the topic of her acceptance of the 2024 election was important, considering Greene had “lionized people in prison for their role in attacking the Capitol on January 6th, including visiting them in prison.”

Greene has referred to Capitol riot convicts as “hostages” and has advocated for their release from prison, claiming they’ve been mistreated. Last year, Greene led a delegation of House Republicans to the DC Central Detention Facility to tour the jail where many January 6 defendants were being held before their trials.

She also told The Independent that she was going to “look into” impeaching the judges that passed sentences convicting Capitol riot defendants.

After some back-and-forth, Ferguson asked a final time: “If Biden wins, will you accept the result?”

Greene dodged the question and snapped back at her, asking, “What does this have to do with Julian Assange?”

“That’s what we’re supposed to be talking about,” she said.

Greene then went back to a tried and true Trump deflection tactic and accused the reporter — who is Australian and lives in Australia — of being in cahoots with the Democratic Party in the US.

“What network is that? What is this? ABC in Australia? Is she getting her marching orders from the Democrat Party?” Greene asked to someone off-stage. “Is this what you decided to come up with today?”

Ferguson kept her cool but made it clear to Greene that if she was going to deflect, she wasn’t going to be given a platform to address Australians.

“You’re a prominent figure in US politics. The first debate is tomorrow. The result of the election is on the minds not just of Americans, but of the whole world. So it’s a natural point of curiosity,” the host said.

Then she ended the interview.

“But I understand that we’ve reached the end of the questions that you want to answer," Ferguson said. "Thank you for talking to us about Julian Assange and for joining the program.”

Greene, clearly frustrated by the exchange, ripped off her mic before the studio cut her feed.