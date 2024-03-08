Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Intentionally letting go of a balloon could soon become illegal in Florida under new littering laws.

Florida House Bill 321, which was filed in November 2023, could make it illegal to intentionally release or organise a release of balloons.

Under the law, doing so would be considered a form of “littering” and “dumping”, though the offence would still be noncriminal.

Offenders will be fined $150, with $50 of that fee deposited in the Solid Waste Management Trust Fund for its grant program. Children aged six and under would be exempt from the law.

Balloons that are released on behalf of a governmental agency for scientific or meteorological purposes will also be permitted, as will balloons released indoors and hot air balloons recovered after launching.

However, the bill will also remove the previous exemption for balloons that have been determined by FWC rules to be biodegradable or photodegradable.

The legislation is now on its way to Florida governor Ron DeSantis after it passed in the state’s House of Representatives. If he signs it, the bill could come into effect on 1 July.

The bill is now on its way to Ron DeSantis (AP)

The new law is part of an effort to protect animals such as turtles, dolphins, birds and other wildlife from the danger of eating or becoming entangled in fallen balloons.

Arizona, California, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia have also placed restrictions on the outdoor release of balloons as part of the same effort.

Balloons, especially helium-filled balloons that can float long distances, have long been known to maim and kill wildlife, with many animals mistaking them for food, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

When an animal ingests a balloon, it is unable to digest the material, causing the animal’s stomach to fill up, making it impossible for them to take in nutrients.

This causes the animal to slowly starve to death.

Sea turtles are especially vulnerable, as they sometimes mistake balloons for jellyfish, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The strings tied to balloons can also get tangled around birds, asphyxiating them or tying them to one spot until they die of hunger.

Oceana, a non-profit dedicated to ocean conservation, applauded lawmakers’ decision to send the bill to Governor DeSantis but said they must continue tackling the plastic pollution crisis.

“Florida made the right call today in banning intentional balloon releases. Balloons are one of the deadliest forms of plastic pollution for ocean wildlife,” Oceana field campaigns manager Hunter Miller said. “It’s great to see state legislators from both sides of the aisle come together to support a common sense bill and get it passed. We call on Governor DeSantis to quickly sign this into law.”