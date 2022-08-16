Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Republican North Carolina congressional candidate has argued that calling the US a banana republic is insulting the clothing chain of the same name.

Appearing on The John Fredericks Radio Show, Bo Hines said that using the phrase is “an insult to Banana Republics across the country”.

The 26-year-old former college football player was speaking about the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Federal agents are reported to have gathered top secret documents improperly removed from the White House at the end of Mr Trump’s term in office.

“You know, a lot of people have likened the situation that’s going on right now as, you know, they say we’re in a banana republic,” Mr Hines said.

“I think that’s an insult to Banana Republics across the country,” he added, referring to the clothes store. “I mean, at least the manager of Banana Republic, unlike our president, knows where he is and why he’s there and what he’s doing.”

He added that Congress should take on the Department of Justice and the FBI.

“We have a president right now that doesn’t know where he is and know who he is or what time it is,” Mr Hines falsely claimed about President Joe Biden. “And he’s attempting to run our country at the same time this fourth unregulated branch of government, which is the FBI, the DOJ, targeting Americans every single day.”

“I mean, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

Republican Nominee for Congress Bo Hines speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 6, 2022 (REUTERS)

Members of the GOP have blasted the FBI and DOJ following the search of Mar-a-Lago. Many have claimed that the search was political.

Mr Hines won the Republican nomination for the 13th US congressional district in North Carolina in May. He’s going up against Democratic State Senator Wiley Nickel in November’s midterm elections.

The seat is being vacated by Republican congressman Ted Budd, who’s running to replace retiring GOP Senator Richard Burr.

Mr Nickel tweeted a link to a story concerning Mr Hines’ comments, saying “sadly, this is not The Onion”.

The Hines campaign told The Hill that it would be “a stretch for any serious candidate to try and make an issue” out of the candidate’s statement.

“It’s clear now that the American people can add ‘understand a joke’ to the ever-growing list of things Democrats simply can’t comprehend; alongside the economy, public safety, education, and foreign policy … just to name just a few,” advisor Rob Burgess told the outlet.