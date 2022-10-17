Jump to content

Former President Obama, Michelle Obama in Chicago to vote

Former President Barack Obama is about to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but first he and former first lady Michelle Obama came home to vote

Via AP news wire
Monday 17 October 2022 20:15

Former President Barack Obama is about to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but he came home Monday with the former first lady to vote.

The two came to Chicago to vote in the city where Michelle Obama was born and raised and where the former president began his political career, first working as a community organizer before he was elected as a state senator, a U.S. senator and ultimately, president.

They arrived at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite in downtown Chicago shortly after 12:30 p.m. They chatted with poll workers, shook hands, voted and then left.

The former president said he missed the old punch-style ballots, joking that they were a way to “get out some aggression, some frustrations.”

The former president is scheduled to be in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign on behalf of Stacey Abrams, the Democrat running for governor of Georgia against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

After that, he plans to campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin on behalf of Democrats running for governor, senator and down the ballot.

