Barack Obama reveals he has tested positive for Covid

Former President Barack Obama announced that he has Covid-19 on Sunday, writing in a tweet that he was experiencing mild symptoms.

His wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, tested negative according to her husband’s announcement.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he wrote.

The former president continued: “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

More follows...