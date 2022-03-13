Barack Obama reveals he has tested positive for Covid
Former President Barack Obama announced that he has Covid-19 on Sunday, writing in a tweet that he was experiencing mild symptoms.
His wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, tested negative according to her husband’s announcement.
“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” he wrote.
The former president continued: “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”
More follows...
