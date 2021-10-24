Former President Barack Obama has hit out at the Republican candidate in the New Jersey gubernatorial race, claiming his presence at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally suggests “he’s not going to be a champion of democracy”.

The Democrat mocked Jack Ciattarelli, who is running against incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, at a Newark rally on Saturday – specifically taking aim at Mr Ciattarelli’s support for Donald Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Apparently Phil’s opponent says he didn’t know it was a rally to overturn the results of the last election,” Mr Obama said of the Stop the Steal rally, which preceded the deadly Capitol riot.

“He didn’t know it? Come on. When you’re standing in front of a sign that says ‘Stop the Steal’ and there’s a guy in the crowd waving a confederate flag, you know this isn’t a neighborhood barbecue. You know it’s not a league of women voters rally. Come on. Come on, man. That’s not what New Jersey needs.”

