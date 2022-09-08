Barack Obama and Michelle ‘grateful to have witnessed’ Queen’s reign
Former president gave stirring speech to Parliament in 2011
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle released a statement paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, reflecting that he was “grateful” to have witnessed the reign of one of the world’s longest-serving monarchs.
The former first couple put out a statement mid-afternoon on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the news.
“Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service,” said the former president.
“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us,” he went on, adding that “she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity”.
Mr Obama visited the UK in 2011 for a state visit and became the most recent president in memory to deliver a speech to the British Parliament at Westminster Abbey.
He celebrated the monarch earlier this year, upon her birthday, thanking her for the warmth that she displayed at that meeting.
"We weren't sure what to expect on our first trip to Buckingham. But we shouldn't have been worried. Her Majesty put us at ease with her grace and generosity. So much so that I walked away thinking she actually reminded me a little bit of my grandmother,” Mr Obama said at the time.
The Queen died on Thursday, surrounded by family, at Balmoral, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. She was 96 years old.
During her tenure as Britain’s longest-serving monarch, she met with more than a dozen US presidents including Mr Obama’s two successors.
