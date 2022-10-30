Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fired up Barack Obama blitzes the campaign trail in final stretch before midterms

Former president seeks to reverse last-minute polling drops for Democrats in key states

John Bowden
Washington DC
Sunday 30 October 2022 16:19
Comments
<p>Barack Obama campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin</p>

Barack Obama campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin

(Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama, still one of the Democrats’ most effective campaigners, hit the ground running this past week as he completed a whirlwind of appearances to boost his allies in key battleground states.

It’s a last-minute push aimed at reversing a sudden downward trend in the polls for a number of important candidates for Democrats including Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia and John Fetterman, the Senate seat-seeking lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

The former president was in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and has more stops ahead in Pennsylvania and Nevada. And at every stop, he recaptured the best of his campaign trail self in fired-up speeches to cheering crowds and withering diatribes against Republican opponents.

In Michigan, a grinning Mr Obama’s speech was punctuated by an enthusiastic marching band and its drumline in particular as he mocked flagging GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon for her focus on conspiracy theories about the 2020 election while incumbent Gov Gretchen Whitmer enjoys a comfortable lead, buoyed by her approval ratings in the state.

Recommended

And in Wisconsin, the Barack Obama that progressives likely wish would emerge more often gave a emphatic defence of Social Security and the aging American workers who earned those benefits, while ripping apart incumbent Senator Ron Johnson.

“If he understands giving tax breaks for private planes more than he understands making sure that seniors who’ve worked all their lives are able to retire with dignity with respect, he’s not the person whose thinking about you and knows you and sees you, and he should not be your senator from Wisconsin,” roared the former president in a Bernie Sanders-esque condemnation of the GOP that left the crowd cheering and chanting.

Speaking of Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator and two-time presidential candidate embarked on his own effort to help Democrats last week and was in the western US this week for a massive rally with Karen Bass, the progressive congresswoman seeking office as Los Angeles’s next mayor.

Mr Sanders is in the midst of his own blitz of key states, and is stopping in Florida, Wisconsin, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania and Michigan before the elections wrap up in two weeks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in