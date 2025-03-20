Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump's youngest son turned 19 on Thursday, with sources describing Barron Trump as an "old soul" with "old world manners" despite his young age, according to People magazine.

Barron is the only child of the president and First Lady Melania Trump, and he mostly remained out of the spotlight before his May high school graduation. Since then, he has made his presence felt by appearing at Trump rallies, including one on Inauguration Day, where he basked in the crowd's applause.

Now, more of his personality is being revealed as one source told People Magazine that Barron is "an old soul who is smart, well-spoken and well-read."

"He has lived through experiences others his age haven't," the person added, pointing to the European influence of his Slovenian mother and maternal grandparents. "He is well-grounded, he has seen a lot, and he knows who he is."

open image in gallery Barron Trump attends inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20. Thursday marked his 19th birthday ( Getty Images )

Another source from Palm Beach, Florida, told the magazine that Barron "has more characteristics of a European than an American."

“He isn’t as aggressive as many of his age when they are in their own social circles. He is someone who listens before talking, and is super polite," they added.

But the New York University freshman has also elements of his father’s personality that he deploys for "schmoozing" and "small talk,” the first source told the magazine. An individual from the political world added that Barron may someday go into politics, but noted that for the time being, he’s “anxious to form his own companies and make money.”

“He shares that enthusiasm with his father, which comes as no surprise," that source told the magazine. "Barron, in my opinion, knows what he wants.”

open image in gallery While initially out of the spotlight, Baron. since graduating high school has been more involved with his father and making appearances at rallies ( Getty Images )

Barron went to his first Trump rally in July last year.

“You’re pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric," the president said at the time. "So Barron, it’s good to have you. [He's] had such a nice, easy life. Now, it’s a little bit changed.”

Barron, who has a Security Service detail, mostly keeps to himself at school, where he attends the Stern School of Business, according to the magazine.

“Barron is focused on his studies and doesn’t seem terribly out of place,” yet another source told People. “He seems to have a button-down collar mentality when he’s in the public eye."

The magazine cites a political source in Miami, who told the magazine that “Once he goes out in the world and makes his own mark, people will have a better idea of who he really is.”

At the moment, “his parents have a big influence on him,” they added. Melania Trump revealed in an interview with Fox News in September last year that it was Barron’s idea to attend college in New York and remain living in the family penthouse.

“It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that,” she told the network. “I'm very proud of what he grew up to. His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable.”