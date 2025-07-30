Barron Trump became a mainstay during his dad’s campaign. They haven’t been seen together in months
President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, became a mainstay during his dad’s 2024 campaign but they haven’t been seen together in months.
The 19-year-old only appeared a few times on Trump’s campaign trail but has become popular with his father’s Make America Great Again base.
Trump had touted his son at his inauguration for helping him win over young voters, telling the crowd, “He knew the youth vote.” The president mentioned how Barron advised him on which podcasts to go on, name-dropping Joe Rogan, who is popular with young male listeners.
But Barron has not been seen at a White House event or on any of Trump’s international trips in the first six months of his dad’s second term, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday.
The Daily Beast pointed out Barron has not been seen pictured with his dad since his January inauguration.
The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.
While Barron has been seemingly absent from his dad’s packed presidential schedule, Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, just went on a trip to Scotland with their dad.
Trump’s daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, have also made public appearances with their dad since the inauguration.
In April, Ivanka and her children attended a White House event celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win, and Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, attended Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in March.
Barron completed his first year at New York University’s Stern School of Business this May. In December 2024, People reported, citing several unnamed sources, Barron was living at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
The president visited his youngest son at Trump Tower in March for his 19th birthday, The Palm Beach Post reported.
First Lady Melania Trump had sought to keep Barron, her only son, largely out of the spotlight until he was 18 years old, according to the local outlet.
But Trump says Barron has taken an interest in politics, where people are often scrutinized.
“He’s really been a great student. And he does like politics,” Trump told Talk Radio 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia in May 2024. “It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’”
