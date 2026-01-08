Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barron Trump is “focused” on trying to get rid of his Slovenian accent to fit in more with his U.S. peers, sources close to the family have said.

The president’s youngest son, 19, has reportedly been taking elocution lessons to become more confident when he speaks.

“Barron is very focused on how he presents himself now,” a source told celebrity journalist Rob Shuter. “He’s thoughtful, deliberate, and wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention.”

Old viral footage of Barron at age four showed him with a distinctive Slovenian accent, in which he declares “I like my suitcase” when playing with his mother Melania and father.

open image in gallery Barron Trump is ‘focused’ on trying to get rid of his Slovenian accent to fit in more with his U.S. peers, sources close to the family have said ( AFP via Getty Images )

The youngest Trump has been known to avoid the spotlight, unlike his older brothers Donald Jr and Eric, but made several public appearances at various rallies during his father’s presidential run last year. Still, he rarely takes the microphone at them, unlike his siblings.

Barron has also been partially credited with helping Trump secure the vote of younger men by engaging them through modern media formats including podcasts.

“He stays away from the spotlight whenever possible. He’s very aware of his privacy, and his mother makes sure it stays that way. Melania is fiercely protective of him,” another source told Shuter.

Barron was raised primarily by his grandparents and his mother, who is known to be fiercely protective of him in the public sphere. Sources told Shuter that the First Lady wants to give her son a “normal life – free from cameras and public pressure.”

open image in gallery Barron was raised primarily by his grandparents and his mother, who is known to be fiercely protective of him in the public sphere ( Getty )

“She’s always been hands-on, making sure he’s safe and grounded,” the source said. “That means guidance, protection and helping him navigate the world on his own terms, alongside the grandparents who were there from day one.”

Barron is currently living in the Executive Residence at the White House and attending classes at NYU’s Washington campus.

Though he has been hyped up by other members of the GOP, having been described as “down to earth” and worldly, his fellow college students have reported that he mostly keeps himself to himself and is somewhat limited by his membership of the First Family.