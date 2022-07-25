Algeria's top diplomat backs Syria's return to Arab League
Algeria’s foreign minister says Syria’s decadelong suspension from the Arab League is undermining cooperation in the group
Algeria's top diplomat backs Syria's return to Arab LeagueShow all 4
Algeria’s foreign minister on Monday decried Syria’s decadelong suspension from the Arab League during a visit to Damascus, indicating support for the war-torn country's return to the organization under President Bashar Assad.
Syria was expelled from the 22-member group and boycotted by its neighbors after the conflict broke out in March 2011, following a heavy-handed crackdown by Assad's government on mass protests demanding reforms.
The country quickly descended into civil war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country’s population and left large parts of Syria destroyed.
But with Assad regaining control over most of the country, thanks to military assistance from allies Iran and Russia, Arab countries have inched closer toward restoring ties with the Syrian leader in recent years, most notably the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Last October, Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from Assad, the first between the two leaders in a decade.
Algeria will host the 2022 Arab League summit in November, and the Assad government in Damascus is eager to continue rekindling regional diplomatic relations.
“Syria’s absence from the Arab League harms cooperation between Arab countries,” said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, speaking at a news conference with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad.
“Syria is coordinating with Algeria and several Arab countries to revisit the status of Syria’s membership in the league,” Mekdad said.
Lamamra also met with Assad and delivered a letter from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboun.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.