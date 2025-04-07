Fox News pundit believes Trump tariffs will reverse ‘crisis in masculinity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A self-identified “MAGA leftist” believes that President Donald Trump’s market-shattering tariffs will reverse the “masculinity crisis” permeating the nation.

Batya Ungar-Sargon, a noted columnist, told Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy Sunday that the “crisis in masculinity” stemmed from the decision to outsource manual labor jobs overseas — a move that has deprived millions of American men of a purpose.

“Donald Trump is actually saying ‘no more’ to this and to the crisis in masculinity — which is of course why young men feel so attracted to what he’s offering,” Ungar-Sargon said.

In her appearance, Ungar-Sargon said that the reason Trump won the presidency in 2024 was because of the Democratic Party’s refusal to support young men.

Campos-Duffy agreed with the pundit and told viewers that young women were also subject to the repercussions felt by young men: “When young men are not doing well, it’s not good for young women either.”

open image in gallery Batya Ungar-Sargon, a 'MAGA-lefty', blamed previous administrations for outsourcing millions of blue collar jobs and attacked Wall Street for ‘shorting’ Trump ( Fox News )

Ungar-Sargon praised Trump’s commitment to working-class Americans last month while speaking with Bill Maher on his Real Time show, calling the president’s agenda “socially moderate, anti-war, and anti-free-trade protectionist.”

She also doubled down on branding Trump’s string of executive orders as being in line with a “leftist agenda.”

Maher quipped that her declaration “ makes no sense .”

Asked about Trump’s shockwave tariffs, which ravaged the markets and sparked global volatility last week, Ungar-Sargon insisted that Trump’s economic policy was vital to sustaining the ethos of the “American Dream” and slated Wall Street for “shorting” Trump.

“But the rage that you see on Wall Street — what they are trying to do here is they are shorting the president’s agenda,” Ungar-Sargon said.

“Wall Street thinks, after 60 years of being utterly catered to, that they control this country and that they should control the president and all of our elected officials,” she added.

The columnist went on to suggest that a “spiritual dissemination” alongside an economic plunder of the working class had unfolded under former administrations.

At the core of her argument, she blamed immigration, particularly in reference to manual labor jobs.

“We shipped jobs that gave men who work with their hands for a living and rely on brawn and physicality off to other countries to build up their middle class,” she went on.

Ungar-Sargon went on to attack previous administrations for hiring “millions of illegals” to work in construction, manufacturing, landscaping, and janitorial services – sectors “that used to give men access to the American Dream.”

Political commentator and democratic strategist Paul Begala said on Saturday that Trump’s bloodthirsty trade war was damaging the voters who elected him in the first place, during an appearance on CNN.

Yet, Begala explained to Wolf Blitzer that this could be a potential opportunity for Democrats as key MAGA supporters fold amid the economic slump.

open image in gallery Ungar-Sargon praised Trump’s commitment to working class Americans' last month while speaking on a panel with Bill Maher on his Real Time show ( HBO )

His comments came in response to MAGA-backer Joe Rogan slating President Trump for hiking up tariffs against Canada and sending innocent people to the mega high-security prison in El Salvador.

“Why are we upset at Canada? This is stupid, this over tariffs [...] We got to become friends with Canada again, this is so ridiculous. I can't believe there is anti-American, anti-Canadian sentiment going on. It's the dumbest ****— feud,” Rogan told fellow comedian Michael Kosta during an episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

In the early throngs of the Biden administration, Ungar-Sargon published her first book, Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy, which slated mainstream news outlets for promoting “woke” and progressive liberal ideas. She then followed up with her 2024 release of Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America's Working Men and Women, which spoke on the fragility and degradation of the long-sought-after “American Dream”, ahead of the U.S. election.