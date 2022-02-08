Democratic Rep Joyce Beatty said that a high-ranking Republican congressman told her to “kiss my ass” when she asked him to wear a mask.

Rep Beatty, a congresswoman from Ohio, tweeted that she had politely asked Rep Hal Rogers of Kentucky to wear a mask when riding the House train.

“He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my ass,’” wrote Ms Beatty, who is chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe,” she said, before adding in an address to Mr Rogers, “when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”

Mr Rogers is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee. He is the longest-serving member of the Kentucky delegation.

Republicans have frequently protested the mask mandate on the House side of Congress that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reinstated as the Delta variant surged last summer.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Rogers and Ms Beatty for comment.