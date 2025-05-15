Ben & Jerry’s Ben arrested at Senate hearing protesting the killing of Gaza children with US bombs
The protest erupted as Robert F Kennedy was testifying
The co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream company was arrested Wednesday in a protest at a Senate hearing where he accused Congress of providing bombs that are killing children in Gaza.
Ben Cohen was one of seven people arrested at the hearing held by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, according to the Capitol Police.
The protest erupted as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr was beginning to testify on the 2026 budget for his department.
At least one protester shouted that the mostly anti-vaxxer “RFK kills people.” Cohen was there protesting the killing of children in Gaza with bombs provided by the U.S. and the proposed cuts to Medicaid that will hurt poor kids. He can be heard shouting: “Congress pays for bombs.”
He later posted a video of the arrests, saying: “I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response.”
I told Congress they're killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and they're paying for it by kicking poor kids off Medicaid in the US. This was the authorities' response. pic.twitter.com/uOf7xrzzWM— Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) May 14, 2025
The committee’s Republican Chair Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana called on the Capitol Police to remove the protesters.
“That was a made for C-SPAN moment,” Cassidy quipped after the demonstrators were hauled out.
They were charged with crowding, obstructing and incommoding — a misdemeanor offense.
All but Cohen also faced charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police office.
Cohen was later released from custody.
The Ben & Jerry’s company could not immediately be reached for comment.
The company has been critical of the Israeli government in the past, and has a history of corporate activism.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments