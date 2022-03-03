New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan on Thursday returned to work for the first time since suffering a stroke in late January, drawing applause and embraces from his colleagues on the Senate Commerce Committee.

On 1 February, Mr Lujan’s chief of staff Carlos Sanchez said the first-term senator checked himself into Christus St Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday after “experiencing dizziness and fatigue”. He was later diagnosed as having suffered a stroke in his cerebellum, the part of the brain which controls balance.

Just over a month later, cameras trained on the commerce committee’s hearing on maritime shipping matters captured the moment when senators noticed Mr Lujan entering the room as committee chair Maria Cantwell was delivering opening remarks.

Ms Cantwell’s voice was quickly drowned out by applause, and the cameras shifted to show senators standing and clapping as Mr Lujan made his way to his seat after receiving enthusiastic embraces from Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, Nevada senator Jacky Rosen and Colorado senator John Hickenlooper.

“It’s an absolute honour to be back,” he said. “To every one of you that sent me notes, that sent videos, and all the prayers: it worked, and it's good to be back — I’ll tell you, I missed y’all”.

Ms Cantwell, a Washington state Democrat, responded: “Well, we love you Ben Ray, and we’re glad you’re here with us today”.