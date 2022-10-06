Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Ben Sasse, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump, to resign from the Senate

Nebraska lawmaker was simultaneously a critic of the former president but also someone who frequently voted with him

Eric Garcia
Thursday 06 October 2022 23:10
Comments
Trump is unfit to lead a divided America, says Republican senator Ben Sasse

Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, one of seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riot, announced he would resign from the Senate to serve as president of the University of Florida.

The University of Florida, which is based in Gainesville, announced him as the sole finalist for its position as president.

“It’s the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state — and its board, faculty and graduates are uniquely positioned to lead this country through an era of disruption,” he said. “The caliber of teaching and research at UF is unmistakable, carried out through the core principles of shared governance and academic freedom. I’m thrilled about the opportunity to work alongside one of the nation’s most outstanding faculties.”

Recommended

Mr Sasse previously served as president of Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska before he ran for an open seat in 2014. He won his reelection in 2020 with 62.74 per cent of the vote.

In the 2016 campaign Mr Sasse became the first Republican Senator to say that he would not vote for Mr Trump in the general election that year, which earned the then-president’s ire.

“Mr Trump’s relentless focus is on dividing Americans, and on tearing down rather than building back up this glorious nation,” he said back in 2016. “Much like President Obama, he displays essentially no understanding of the fact that, in the American system, we have a constitutional system of checks and balances, with three separate but co-equal branches of government.”

Still, once Mr Trump won the election, Mr Sasse largely faded into the background, avoiding hallway interviews. He also voted largely with Mr Trump, voting to confirm all three of his Supreme Court nominees as well as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017.

In 2020, he voted against convicting the former president in his first impeachment trial but did vote to convict him in his second impeachment.

“The president repeated these lies when summoning his crowd — parts of which were widely known to be violent — to Capitol Hill to intimidate Vice President Pence and Congress into not fulfilling our constitutional duties,” he said at the time. “Those lies had consequences, endangering the life of the vice president and bringing us dangerously close to a bloody constitutional crisis. Each of these actions are violations of a president’s oath of office.”

In response, Republicans in Nebraska nearly censured him but only criticised him.

Mr Sasse’s exit, combined with the retirements of Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard Burr of North Carolina, leaves only four Republicans who voted to convict Mr Trump in the Senate: Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in