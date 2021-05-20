Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent representing Vermont, has introduced a resolution that would block the sale of a $735 million package of weapons to Israel amid ongoing aerial attacks on Gaza.

When arguing for the resolution, Mr Sanders said that the United States should not consider providing weapons to a nation that has carried out airstrikes against civilians.

“At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” Mr Sanders said in a statement. “I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”

If the resolution passed, it would block the planned sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and Small Diameter Bombs to the country.

A simple majority was required in Congress to pass the resolution, but if it’s vetoed by President Joe Biden then a two-thirds majority from both chambers would be needed.

Already a similar resolution was introduced in the House of Representatives on Wednesday by a group of lawmakers that included Representative Rashida Tlaib and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"For decades, the US has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights," Ms Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. "In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions. At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending 'direct attack' weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence."

More follows ...