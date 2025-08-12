Scott Bessent addresses explosive ‘WWE’ clash with Elon Musk in West Wing - and if he gave him a black eye

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has addressed reports that he had an explosive argument with Elon Musk in the West Wing earlier this year — and responded to rumors that he gave a black eye to the world’s richest man.

Bessent clashed with Musk at the end of April over the choices for next leader of the Internal Revenue Service, according to The Atlantic and subsequent media reports. The pair reportedly traded jabs and fired off expletives near the Oval Office. One witness described the fight as “two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing,” Axios reports.

MAGA ally Stephen Bannon even told The Washington Post the pair exchanged blows. Musk rammed his shoulder into Bessent’s ribcage “like a rugby player,” and Bessent hit him back, Bannon recounted. Multiple people then intervened to break up the fight, the Post reported. Weeks later, Musk arrived at the White House with a black eye.

Bessent, in a lengthy interview with Bloomberg published Monday, addressed what had happened with Musk but offered few details. He did, however, confirm he didn’t give the SpaceX founder a black eye.

“I can 100 percent say I did not give him the black eye,” Bessent said.

Elon Musk appeared in the Oval Office with a black eye earlier this year ( Reuters )

Musk has also told reporters he got the black eye from his five-year-old son, “Lil X.”

“I said go ahead and punch me in the face and he did,” the billionaire said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reports that the altercation turned physical in June, explaining she wouldn’t have described it as a “fistfight.”

“It was definitely a disagreement...we’ve moved on from it,” she said.

The April fight began when Trump sided with Bessent’s choice for the acting IRS commissioner, the Post reported.

Musk and Bessent walked into a hallway outside the Oval Office and started exchanging insults, according to the Post. Bessent then brought up that Musk, who was heading the Department of Government Efficiency at the time, had not been successful in cutting $1 trillion in government spending as promised.

“Scott said, ‘You’re a fraud. You’re a total fraud,’” Bannon told the Post.

The fight then turned physical as the pair approached the national security office, Bannon recalled. After multiple people intervened to stop them, Musk was shuffled out of the West Wing, according to the Post.

“President Trump heard about it and said, ‘This is too much,’” Bannon said.

Bessent, a 62-year-old from South Carolina, was confirmed as Trump’s treasury secretary in January after working for years as a top hedge fund manager. Bessent’s father founded his own real estate firm, and his prominent family can trace its roots back to 17th century French Huguenots, Bloomberg reports.