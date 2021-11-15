One of the most prominent Democrats from Texas has thrown his hat in for the 2022 Texas governor race, ending months of speculation over whether he will run.

Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman who launched two unsuccessful bids for the Senate and White House after leaving Congress, announced his bid for governor on Monday in an interview with Texas Monthly.

Mr O’Rourke will face off against Greg Abbott, the state’s Republican governor who sits on a massive campaign war chest and has emerged as a leader among conservatives aiming to resist public health measures implemented by the federal government to stop Covid-19, including the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

“I want to serve this state and try to bring the people of Texas together to do some of the really big work that is before us and get past this smallness and divisiveness that Greg Abbott has brought to Texas,” he said in the interview, which published Monday morning.

