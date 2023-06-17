Jump to content

Biden warns union members that Republicans are ‘coming for your jobs’ in 2024 campaign speech in Philadelphia

Philadelphia visit marks first major event of president’s 2024 campaign

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Saturday 17 June 2023 19:42
Gov. Shapiro says I-95 will reopen within next 2 weeks

Joe Biden got his 2024 presidential re-election campaign underway in Philadelphia on Saturday by continuing to pitch voters on his pro-labour bonafides.

The Democrat told an audience of union members at the Philadelphia Convention Center he would keep trying to boost the working and middle class with “Bidenomics,” which he framed as opposed to the ideas of Republicans, who recently unveiled a series of tax proposals that would funnel benefits overwhelmingly to the wealthiest Americans.

“They are coming for your jobs. They are coming for your future. They are coming for the future we are building fo your kids and grandkids,” Mr Biden told the crowd. “And when they come as they did this past week with the trickle down economics plan, cut taxes for the rich, who do you think they are carrying the water for?...Who do you think is going to start carrying the burden? You are. Working people in this country.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

