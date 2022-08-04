Congresswoman apologises to Biden for saying he won’t run in 2024

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email

A New York congresswoman seeking control of one of the state’s newly-drawn districts found herself in an awkward situation after sharing her view regarding whether Joe Biden would run for reelection in 2024.

Carolyn Maloney, one of two incumbent members of Congress vying alongside another progressive challenger for a Manhattan congressional seat, had some explaining to do after a moderator during this week’s primary debate on Spectrum News asked the candidates whether they thought Joe Biden should run for office again in the next presidential cycle.

Ms Maloney answered flatly at the time, “I don’t believe he’s running for reelection.”

Two days later, the congresswoman is still clarifying that remark to reporters.

She appeared Thursday on CNN’s New Day, where she addressed Mr Biden directly: “I want you to run. I happen to think you won't be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 per cent.”

More follows...