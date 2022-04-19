Biden tells Obama that he is running again in 2024, report says

President Joe Biden recently told former president Barack Obama he intends on running for a second term in 2024.

According to The Hill, two sources familiar with Mr Biden’s discussions with the man he served under as vice president for eight years say the 46th president is intent on seeking four more years in the White House.

“[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” said one source, who the newspaper did not identify.

Mr Biden, the source said, believes he is the Democratic candidate most likely to defeat former president Donald Trump should the disgraced, twice-impeached ex-president attempt to be the first defeated ex-president to win a second non-consecutive term in over a century.

“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,” they said.

If Mr Biden successfully mounts a re-election bid, he would be 82 years of age when he is sworn in — the oldest chief executive to start a second term.

But it’s unclear whether he will have the support necessary to send Mr Trump packing a second time, should the 45th president seek to become the 47th as well.

Mr Biden’s approval ratings have been flagging since last summer’s US exit from Afghanistan, with a CNBC poll released last week showing only 38 per cent approving of his performance, compared with 53 per cent who disapprove.