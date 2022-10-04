Jump to content

Biden reportedly says he’s running in 2024 after meeting with civil rights leaders

Andrew Feinberg
Tuesday 04 October 2022 18:58
President Joe Biden reportedly told MSNBC host and National Action Network leader Reverend Al Sharpton that he will be a candidate for the presidency in the 2024 election, according to a report by NBC News.

According to the report, Mr Biden told the civil rights leader and television personality, who has hosted a show on the NBC-owned cable network since 2011, that he will run for reelection while posing for a photograph.

Mr Biden reportedly told Mr Sharpton: “I’m going to do it again” after being reminded about a conversation the two men had when the then-former Vice President sought the civil rights icon’s endorsement before announcing his ultimately-successful 2020 presidential campaign.

The Independent has not confirmed the report of Mr Biden’s statement, and the president has repeatedly said he intends to be a candidate in 2024 but has not declared that he will run.

During an interview on CBS News’ 60 Minutes last month, Mr Biden said US election laws would disadvantage him if he announced his intention to run in the 2024 election at this point.

Asked if he would commit to running, he replied that “in terms of election laws” it is “much too early to make that kind of decision”.

“I'm a great respecter of fate. And so, what I'm doing is I'm doing my job. I'm gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do,” he said.

