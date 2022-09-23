Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Biden pledges to sign abortion rights into law with two more Democratic senators: ‘I promise you’

‘If you give me two more senators in the United States Senate, I promise you, I promise you, we’re going to codify Roe and once again make Roe the law of the land’

Andrew Feinberg
Friday 23 September 2022 23:57
Comments
<p>President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association Headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)</p>

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the National Education Association Headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP)

President Joe Biden on Friday said he would sign legislation restoring women’s reproductive rights to the state they were in before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade if voters elect two more Democrats to the United States Senate in November.

“If you give me two more senators in the United States Senate, I promise you, I promise you, we’re going to codify Roe and once again make Roe the law of the land,” said Mr Biden, who was addressing attendees at a Democratic National Committee event at the headquarters of the nation’s largest teacher’s union, the National Education Association.

Because of Senate rules which in practice require a 60-vote supermajority to move most legislation, Democratic-sponsored bills to protect a woman’s right to seek an abortion have languished in the upper chamber. But with a 52-vote majority, Democrats could amend Senate rules to allow such legislation to receive an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor.

With 46 days until voters determine whether Democrats will maintain control of the House and Senate, Democrats are leaning into reproductive rights as signature issue of their closing campaign.

Recommended

The focus on abortion — and the promise to codify the trimester framework laid out in the landmark Roe v Wade case which the Supreme Court struck down this past summer, has given Democrats a boost in polling that has led some to believe they could defy history by keeping one or both chambers on Capitol Hill.

Mr Biden urged the crowd of supporters at NEA headquarters to consider “what’s on the ballot” in November, rattling off a list of three issues: abortion, gun control and Social Security.

“The power to get things done is in the hands of the American people, especially the women out there,” he said. “I don’t think the MAGA Republicans have a clue about the power of American women. Let me tell you something: They’re about to find out”.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe and gave states the ability to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, 13 states have already implemented full-on bans on abortion procedures. Nearly half of all states have at least some limits, an outright ban, or have attempted to enact one.

Some Republicans, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, have pushed for a national abortion ban, though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested the abortion question should remain one of state law.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in