Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

President Joe Biden characterized the US mission in Afghanistan as accomplished on Monday, even as the Afghan government collapsed in the face of advancing Taliban militants in Kabul.
In a national address called by the White House in the hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban and videos showed a chaotic evacuation of US personnel from the city’s airport, Mr Biden said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision, explaining that the only alternative was a return to all-out war with the Taliban.
“We severely degraded Al Qaeda in Afghanistan,” Mr Biden said, adding, “our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building.”
“As president, I’m adamant that we fight the threats we face today, not yesterday,” he continued.
Adding of the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s US-supported government, Mr Biden said that in many cases, the country’s civilian and military forces simply “gave up” rather than resisting a Taliban takeover.
“The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” the president admitted.
But, he asserted, “[w]e gave them every tool they need” to resist the Taliban.
