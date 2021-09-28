Republicans opened up Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Armed Forces Committee with a slew of attacks aimed at President Joe Biden, his advisers, and US Defence officials for the chaotic pullout of US troops from Afghanistan and the collapse of the Afghan government.

Sen James Inhofe, GOP ranking member of the committee, used his opening statement to blame Mr Biden for making negotiations with terrorists mandatory even after praising the previous administration’s dealings with Taliban officials in Doha.

"We went from 'we we will never negotiate with terrorists' to 'we must negotiate with terrorists,’” he said.

Mr Inhofe also criticized the Pentagon in his remarks for a military strike in Kabul originally believed to have targeted Isis-K militants but eventually found to have killed an entire family of Afghan civilians, including seven children.

More follows...