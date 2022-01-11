Biden administration promises $308m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
‘The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,’ says a spokesperson for the National Security Council
The United States will provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Joe Biden administration has announced.
“The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.”
Earlier this year, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew US military forces from Afghanistan after ten years of fighting off the Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist regime that quickly regained power after the withdrawal. But in the NSC’s statement, American officials said they were not abandoning the country.
“The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people and we continue to consider all options available to us,” Ms Horne said. “We stand with the people of Afghanistan.”
Ms Horne said the aid, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, is meant to alleviate suffering in the country caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and other problems, including “drought, malnutrition, and the winter season.”
Specifically, the money is intended to fund shelter, health care, food, water, sanitation, winterization, and other services for the Afghan people.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies