Biden administration promises $308m in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The United States will provide more than $300 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Joe Biden administration has announced.

“The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said in a statement on Tuesday. “This brings total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.”

Earlier this year, the Biden administration abruptly withdrew US military forces from Afghanistan after ten years of fighting off the Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist regime that quickly regained power after the withdrawal. But in the NSC’s statement, American officials said they were not abandoning the country.

“The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people and we continue to consider all options available to us,” Ms Horne said. “We stand with the people of Afghanistan.”

Ms Horne said the aid, provided by the United States Agency for International Development, is meant to alleviate suffering in the country caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and other problems, including “drought, malnutrition, and the winter season.”

Specifically, the money is intended to fund shelter, health care, food, water, sanitation, winterization, and other services for the Afghan people.

