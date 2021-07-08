Biden says he will not send another generation of US soldiers to Afghanistan

The US will withdraw all combat forces from Afghanistan by the end of August, and will not send more troops to the country to fight, according to President Joe Biden.

Mr Biden vowed during a national address Thursday that the US would support Afghan leaders as it handed over the reigns for total control of Afghanistan’s territory to the government over which the US oversaw the formation, while adding that he did not see the potential of achieving a better outcome by keeping troops in the region.

"I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome,” said the president.

"Let me ask those who want us to stay: How many thousands more American daughters and sons are you willing to risk? How long would you have them stay?” he asked during his address.

More to follow...