Biden gets snowed in to Air Force One as winter storm brings DC to standstill
President Joe Biden was snowed into Air Force One as he landed back in Washington DC as a snowstorm brought the US capital to a standstill.
Mr Biden was able to leave the plane after airport staff worked in the heavy snow to bring the stairlift to the door of the aircraft.
The truck transporting the stairs was pushed by workers as it struggled through the snow, with the president being stuck on the tarmac for 30 minutes.
Mr Biden, 79, covered his face against the snow as he walked down the staircase, with a Secret Service agent following closely behind him.
More follows...
